Roadrunner Lady Netters get split

Mobile, Ala. (dsroadrunners.com)–

The Dalton State women's tennis team split on the first day of this weekend's SSAC round-up at the Mobile Tennis Center. They then turned things around in the Saturday night cap by defeating Belhaven University.

“The girls played well today,” Coach Michel Bates said. “We lost a couple of close matches, but competed very well against William Carey. I'm particularly proud of the win over Belhaven.”

The Lady Raiders fell 6-3 to William Carey University to begin Saturday's action.

The Lady Crusaders started things off against the Lady Roadrunners by taking two of the three doubles matches. They then went on take four of the six singles battles.

Doubles:

1.

Audrey Leitz and Oceane Sanchez (WC) def. Daniella Sanchez and Diana Narino (DS), 8-0.

2.

Laura Winter and Chelsea Powell (DS) def. Sara Valero Marin and Daria Veretennikova (WC), 8-2.

3.

Gloria Kaufman and Hannah Bradford (WC) def. Lucie Lovinfosse and Maria Alejandra Bejarano (DS), 9-7.

Singles:

1.

Leitz (WC) def. Powell (DS), 6-0, 6-1

2.

Winter (DS) def. Veretennikova (WC), 6-1, 7-6

3.

Marin (WC) def. Narino (DS), 6-0, 6-0

4.

O. Sanchez (WC) def. D. Sanchez (DS), 7-6, 6-4

5.

Kaufman (WC) def. Lovinfosse (DS), 7-5, 6-1

6.

Bejarano (DS) def. Natalie Saunders (WC), 6-1, 6-0

Belhaven captured two of the three doubles battles, but Dalton State came back to win four of the singles contests.

Doubles:

1.

Ann Marie Kimball and Stephanie Smith (BU) def. Laura Winter and Chelsea Powell (DS), 8-5.

2.

Mary Lichlyter and Rachel Jefcoat (BU) def. Daniela Sanchez and Diana Narino (DS), 8-6.

3.

Lucie Lovinfosse and Maria Alejandra Bejarano (DS) def. Ashley McClendon and Sara Carolina Kimball (BU), 8-3.

Singles:

1.

Ann Marie Kimball (BU) def. Powell (DS), 6-1, 6-4.

2.

Powell (DS) def. Smith (BU), 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

3.

Lichlyter (BU) def. Narino (DS), 6-1-6-4.

4.

Sanchez (DS) def. Jefcoat (BU), 6-1, 6-2.

5.

Lovinfosse (DS) def. McClendon (BU), 6-1, 6-2.

6.

Bejarano (DS) def. Brittany Keeling (BU), 6-2, 6-3.