Roadrunner Lady Netters get split

Mobile, Ala. (dsroadrunners.com)– The Dalton State women's tennis team split on the first day of this weekend's SSAC round-up at the Mobile Tennis Center. They then turned things around in the Saturday night cap by defeating Belhaven University.

“The girls played well today,” Coach Michel Bates said. “We lost a couple of close matches, but competed very well against William Carey. I'm particularly proud of the win over Belhaven.”

The Lady Raiders fell 6-3 to William Carey University to begin Saturday's action.

The Lady Crusaders started things off against the Lady Roadrunners by taking two of the three doubles matches. They then went on take four of the six singles battles.

Doubles:

1.      Audrey Leitz and Oceane Sanchez (WC) def.  Daniella Sanchez and Diana Narino (DS), 8-0.

2.      Laura Winter and Chelsea Powell (DS) def. Sara Valero Marin and Daria Veretennikova (WC), 8-2.

3.      Gloria Kaufman and Hannah Bradford (WC) def. Lucie Lovinfosse and Maria Alejandra Bejarano (DS), 9-7.

Singles:

1.      Leitz (WC) def. Powell (DS), 6-0, 6-1

2.      Winter (DS) def. Veretennikova (WC), 6-1, 7-6

3.      Marin (WC) def. Narino (DS), 6-0, 6-0

4.      O. Sanchez (WC) def. D. Sanchez (DS), 7-6, 6-4

5.      Kaufman (WC) def. Lovinfosse (DS), 7-5, 6-1

6.      Bejarano (DS) def. Natalie Saunders (WC), 6-1, 6-0   

Belhaven captured two of the three doubles battles, but Dalton State came back to win four of the singles contests.

Doubles:

1.      Ann Marie Kimball and Stephanie Smith (BU) def. Laura Winter and Chelsea Powell (DS), 8-5.

2.      Mary Lichlyter and Rachel Jefcoat (BU) def. Daniela Sanchez and Diana Narino (DS), 8-6.

3.      Lucie Lovinfosse and Maria Alejandra Bejarano (DS) def. Ashley McClendon and Sara Carolina Kimball (BU), 8-3.

Singles:

1.      Ann Marie Kimball (BU) def. Powell (DS), 6-1, 6-4.

2.      Powell (DS) def. Smith (BU), 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

3.      Lichlyter (BU) def. Narino (DS), 6-1-6-4.

4.      Sanchez (DS) def. Jefcoat (BU), 6-1, 6-2.

5.      Lovinfosse (DS) def. McClendon (BU), 6-1, 6-2.

6.      Bejarano (DS) def. Brittany Keeling (BU), 6-2, 6-3.

 

  Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Thursday, March 22 2018

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

  Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Thursday, March 22 2018
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the
  NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    Thursday, March 22 2018
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.
