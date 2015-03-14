Georgia Northwestern Exposure Clinic deemed as a success - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia Northwestern Exposure Clinic deemed as a success

ROSSVILLE, GA (GNTC)----The Georgia Northwestern Athletic Department got the jump on recruiting for 2015 and beyond as they held their first-ever exposure clinic on Saturday (March 14) at the Rossville Athletic Center.

Coaches from various sports were on hand to watch high school athletes – and perhaps future Bobcats and Lady Bobcats – go through different skill drills and to answer questions from both players and parents about attending and perhaps one day suiting up for the Navy-and-Silver.

“A lot of people in the area still don't know a whole lot about us,” said basketball coach and Athletic Director David Stephenson. “Some people may be asking themselves if they have what it takes to play at this level, so this is a way to gauge where they are without having to go through an official try-out. It gives them a chance to see what we're all about and it gives us a chance to see what they are all about.”

Seniors and even some underclassmen participated, representing a number of different local northwest Georgia high schools, such as LaFayette, Ridgeland, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Northwest Whitfield. But there were also athletes who travelled even longer distances to show what they could do, from as far away as Adairsville, Marietta and Cleveland, Tenn.

“We were able to talk to the players and their parents, not just about athletics, but things like tuition, financial aid and the other benefits of going to school here,” head volleyball coach Carrie Powell explained. “Hopefully they will spread the word to their friends and teammates, either in school ball or club ball. I think it was great for all the sports. We had kids out from all over the service area we cover and even farther out. Getting our name out there definitely helps us and overall, I think it went well.”

“I was impressed with the turnout,” Stephenson added. “We had some players here that we have already talked to about possibly coming to play here and we had some more that we just heard about and got a look at for the first time today. We're definitely going to do this again next year and hopefully get even more (athletes) to show up.”

