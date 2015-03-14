Simmons homers, gets 3 hits as Braves beat Astros - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Simmons homers, gets 3 hits as Braves beat Astros

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) - Andrelton Simmons homered among his three hits and drove in three runs as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros 6-5 on Saturday night.
    
Simmons missed the first week of spring games because of an oblique strain. The shortstop is 5 for 9 in three games since his return to the lineup.
    
Veteran left-hander Wandy Rodriguez, bidding for a spot in the Braves' rotation, allowed two hits over four scoreless innings. He walked three and struck out two while lowering his ERA to 1.13 in three starts.
    
After hitting a pair of RBI singles, Simmons homered off Tony Sipp in the fifth.
    
Colby Rasmus and Brett Phillips homered for Houston.
    
Collin McHugh, who led all rookie starters with a 2.79 ERA last season, gave up five runs in 2 1-3 innings for Houston. He hadn't given up a run in his first two spring outings.

