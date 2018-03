Hyde's Win the Coca Cola Company of Chattanooga March CBA Bass Tournament

Denali

Chester Frost Park

Alan and Mike caught a 5 bass limit weighing 30.28 pounds. This tournament was held Saturday March 14th out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.Alan said “when we caught our 4th big fish we knew a win was in sight.”The team of Matt Gowan and Matt Howell won the Denali big fish of the tournament with a super beautiful large mouth that weighed 11.53 pounds, good for 2rods and $100.00.Second big bass of the tournament was a nice 10.53 pound large mouth that was caught by the team of Todd Smith and Tim Smith, good for $100.00.1. Alan Hyde and Mike Hyde 30.28 lbs. $2,0002. Wayne Bice and Garfield Hale 28.25 lbs. $9503. Jared McMillion and J.B.McMillion 27.55 lbs. $8004. Don Lamb and Eddie Wilson 27.44 lbs. $7505. Todd Smith and Tim Smith 26.21 lbs. $6506. Galen James and Tony Townsend 24.85 lbs. $5507. Mike Walker and Alex Walker 24.59 lbs. $4508. Brent Hayes and David Hix 24.05 lbs. $4009. Carter Day and Scotty Gilley 23.53 lbs. $35010. Tyler Bain and Larry Erwin 23.34 lbs. $350CBA President Shane Frazier said “Special thanks to all our sponsors for making this 2015 tournament trail a great success”This was the second of 12 CBA events for the 2015 season.The next C.B.A. day event will be April 12th out ofFor more info visit: www.cbatournament.com