Taylor and Jarvis win Silverdale Baptist High School Invitational Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA

(WRCB) – The team of Justin Taylor and Brent Jarvis representing Soddy Daisy High School

caught a five-bass limit weighing 21.19 pounds to take first place in the Silverdale Baptist Academy Invitational High School Bass tournament held this Saturday at Chickamauga Dam.

Taylor said "We only had one fish at noon and we caught our other four fish in the last forty-five minutes of the tournament."

Taking second place was Rhea County 's Chase Watson and Drew Gunter with five fish weighing 16.06 pounds.



Finishing in third place was the Rhea County High School team of Cameron Poole and Wade Coleman with three fish weighing 13.27 pounds.

Big fish of the tournament weighed 8.02 pounds and was caught by Campbell County High School 's Harley Owens and Jordan Belton.