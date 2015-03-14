Taylor and Jarvis win Silverdale Baptist High School Invitational Bass Tournament

Taylor and Jarvis win Silverdale Baptist High School Invitationa - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The team of Justin Taylor and Brent Jarvis representing Soddy Daisy High School caught a five-bass limit weighing 21.19 pounds to take first place in the Silverdale Baptist Academy Invitational High School Bass tournament held this Saturday at Chickamauga Dam.

Taylor said "We only had one fish at noon and we caught our other four fish in the last forty-five minutes of the tournament."

Taking second place was Rhea County's Chase Watson and Drew Gunter with five fish weighing 16.06 pounds.

Finishing in third place was the Rhea County High School team of Cameron Poole and Wade Coleman with three fish weighing 13.27 pounds.

Big fish of the tournament weighed 8.02 pounds and was caught by Campbell County High School's Harley Owens and Jordan Belton.Seventy kids representing nine different high schools were entered in this event.

High school teams competing in this tournament were Soddy Daisy, Sale Creek, Chattanooga Central, Silverdale Baptist, Grundy County, East Hamilton, Campbell County, Jellico, and Rhea County.

The top five teams are as follows:
1st – Justin Taylor and Brent Jarvis, Soddy Daisy - 5 fish 21.19 lbs.
2nd – Chase Watson and Drew Gunter, Rhea County - 5 fish 16.06 lbs.
3rd – Cameron Poole and Wade Coleman, Rhea County - 3 fish 13.27 lbs.
4th - Slater Daniel and Owen Vice, Soddy Daisy - 3 fish 11.03 lbs.
5th – Harley Owens and Jordan Belton, Campbell County - 2 fish 10.16 lbs.

Top three overall School Team Standings:
1st - Rhea County – 35.98 lbs.
2nd - Soddy Daisy – 34.65 lbs.
3rd - Campbell County – 18.06 lbs.

(Overall standing are determined by a total of the three highest weights of each school's team)

