Americans returning from Africa for Ebola monitoring - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Americans returning from Africa for Ebola monitoring

ATLANTA (AP) - Public health officials say a number of Americans are returning from Africa to be monitored after possibly being exposed to Ebola.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday that several Americans who may have been exposed to Ebola in Sierra Leone will be monitored. The CDC did not say how many people are coming back, but University of Nebraska Medical Center officials say they'll be monitoring four Americans.

Earlier this week, an American health care worker who contracted Ebola while volunteering in Sierra Leone was brought to the NIH in Bethesda, Maryland, for treatment. The CDC on Friday said another American would be coming to Atlanta and on Saturday officials said several would be coming to Atlanta, Omaha, Nebraska and Bethesda.

