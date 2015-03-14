Americans returning from Africa for Ebola monitoring

The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.More
The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.More
Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.More
Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.More
Good Friday! We will end the week on a pretty nice note. We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.More
Good Friday! We will end the week on a pretty nice note. We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.More