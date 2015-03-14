Sano hits long HR, Twins beat Cardinals Posted: Saturday, March 14, 2015 5:41 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, March 14, 2015 5:41 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - Minnesota Twins prospect Miguel Sano hit a long, two-run homer Saturday in a 6-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.



Sano, a 21-year-old third baseman, missed last season because of Tommy John surgery. He connected off Cardinals reliever Tyler Lyons for a deep drive to left field.



Twins starter Ricky Nolasco allowed one run in three innings.



Michael Wacha pitched three scoreless innings in his second outing for the Cardinals. He allowed two singles and struck out two, extending his scoreless streak to five innings.



Randal Grichuk hit his team-leading third homer for St. Louis and Mark Reynolds hit his second. Jason Heyward and Yadier Molina each had two hits.



Magneurius Sierra, at 18 the Cardinals' top position prospect, played in his first spring training game. He went 0 for 3 and made an error in left field.



