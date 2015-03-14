FIRST ON 3: Man arrested for vandalizing Chattanooga Police car - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

FIRST ON 3: Man arrested for vandalizing Chattanooga Police car

Posted: Updated:
UPDATE: Chattanooga police arrested 52-year-old Raymond Lounds, who police say threw a large rock through the back windshield and attempting to break through the front windshield of a CPD patrol car.

No officers were in the patrol car during the vandalism.

While police were transporting Lounds, police say he became aggressive and threatened officers while spitting on the patrol partition.

When officers prepared to walk Lounds into the jail he stood up towards the officer and spit in a officer's face.

He's been charged with two counts of vandalism/malicious mischief and three counts of assault.

PREVIOUS STORY: A man was arrested for throwing a rock at a Chattanooga Police car Saturday afternoon. 

Witnesses say a man picked up a rock and smashed in the back window to the cruiser and damaged the front windshield as well. 

An officer was not in the vehicle at the time.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Bi-Lo off Brainerd Road. 

When police responded they found the suspect in a nearby laundromat. 

The man has been charged with vandalism of government property. No one was hurt. 

