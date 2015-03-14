Al Rosen, AL MVP with Indians in 1953, dies at 91 Posted: Saturday, March 14, 2015 4:42 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, March 14, 2015 4:42 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) - Al Rosen, the muscular third baseman who won the 1953 AL MVP and played on the last Cleveland Indians team to win the World Series, has died. He was 91.



The Indians said Rosen died Friday night. The team did not provide any other details.



Rosen played his entire career with Cleveland from 1947-56. He was a member of the Indians' 1948 World Series title team - he played only five games that season and got one at-bat in the win over the Boston Braves.



In 1953, Rosen batted .336 with 43 homers and 145 RBIs. He nearly won the Triple Crown, but was beaten out in for the batting title by Washington's Mickey Vernon, who hit .337. Rosen was unanimously picked the AL's top player.



A four-time All-Star, Rosen drove in 100 runs in five straight seasons.



Following his playing career, Rosen became a successful front-office executive.







