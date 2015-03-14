No. 1 Kentucky steamrolls Auburn 91-67 in SEC semifinal Posted: Saturday, March 14, 2015 4:12 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, March 14, 2015 4:12 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

NASHVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Willie Cauley-Stein scored 18 points and Andrew Harrison added 15 for No. 1 Kentucky, which routed depleted Auburn 91-67 Saturday to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament final and run its record to 33-0.



The Wildcats had their way against a short-handed opponent. Forward Jordon Granger was suspended for fighting in Friday's semifinal win over LSU, and just before tipoff Auburn announced the suspension of forward Cinmeon Bowers for a potential rules violation.



Their presence likely wouldn't have mattered against Kentucky, which clicked in all areas and will play for the title Sunday against the Arkansas-Georgia winner. The Wildcats shot 56 percent and outrebounded the Tigers 39-25 for the tournament's most lopsided victory.



Trey Lyles, Aaron Harrison and Devin Booker each added 12 points for the Wildcats, who twice led by as many as 27 including in the final minute.



Antoine Mason's 23 points led Auburn (15-20), which shot 33 percent.



