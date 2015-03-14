Mississippi State receiver Wilson arrested on drug charges

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) - Mississippi State wide receiver De'Runnya Wilson and three others have been arrested on drug charges in south Alabama.
Covington County Jail officer Melissa Leslie said Saturday that Wilson and the others are charged with marijuana possession second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. She says they were arrested at about 9:20 p.m. Friday in River Falls, Alabama.
Calls to River Falls police weren't immediately returned. Police Chief Greg Jackson tells WSFA-TV (http://bit.ly/1ELaOYZ
) that an officer smelled marijuana during a traffic stop for speeding.
The 20-year-old Wilson, the Bulldogs' leading receiver, was released after posting $2,500 bail. Nineteen-year-old Isaiah Maston, Artis Cleveland and Keith Middleton, both 20, were still in the jail as of Saturday morning.
Wilson attended Wenonah High School in Birmingham.