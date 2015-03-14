Imprisoned police chief to collect $130,000 annual pension - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Imprisoned police chief to collect $130,000 annual pension

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens says a former police chief serving 7 ½ years in prison may collect his $130,000-a-year pension.

Olens said in a letter to Savannah City Attorney W. Brooks Stillwell that state law doesn't allow revoking the pension of former Savannah-Chatham County police chief Willie Lovett who went to prison this week in West Virginia.

Lovett was convicted in November on charges including extortion and illegal gambling. Prosecutors said Lovett for years took cash in exchange for providing protection to an illegal gambling operation in Savannah.

Lovett began serving in the department in 1973. State law says public employees hired after 1985 who are convicted of crimes related to their jobs may lose retirement benefits equal to three times the amount of the cost of their wrongdoing.

