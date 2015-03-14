Herpes Pill Might Control HIV - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Herpes Pill Might Control HIV

NBC News - A pill developed to fight herpes might help control the AIDS virus, researchers reported Friday.

The drug's called valacyclovir and it's prescribed to people with genital herpes and, less often, people with cold sores caused by a different strain of herpes.

Doctors had known that treating herpes in HIV patients infected with both viruses seemed to help control the HIV infection.

This study shows the drug, sold under the brand name Valtrex, directly affects HIV — because they have tested it on people who didn't even have herpes.

"These findings are very encouraging," said Leonid Margolis of the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), part of the National Institutes of Health, who led the study.

The trial was only in 12 people so researchers will have to test many more to be sure the drug is really helping HIV.

When patients took valacyclovir, the amount of HIV found in their blood declined significantly, the researchers reported in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

Other studies have shown that if you give people drugs to fight HIV, they not only stay well — they are less likely to infect someone else.

"If valacyclovir's effectiveness against HIV can be confirmed in a larger cohort, it could be added to the mix of drugs used to suppress the virus, and might prove especially helpful in cases in which HIV has developed resistance to other drugs," Margolis said in a statement.

  Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

  Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:16 AM EDT

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

  Warming, showers this weekend

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:05 AM EDT

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

