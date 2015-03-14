Drivers urged to avoid drunk driving during holiday weekend

ATLANTA (AP) - The Governor's Office of Highway Safety is urging Georgians to plan ahead if their St. Patrick's Day plans include alcohol.

Officials say Georgia law enforcement will be vigilant leading up to St. Patrick's Day and drivers are asked to plan accordingly.

Office of Highway Safety officials say according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 40 percent of all traffic fatalities during the St. Patrick's Holiday weekend in 2013 were linked to drunk driving.

Officials encourage Georgians to download the GOHS Drive Sober application for access to a list of sober ride services operating throughout the state.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.