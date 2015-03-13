Judge might have to give permission for reporters to record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Supreme Court is considering forcing the media to get permission from a judge before reporters can use a laptop, digital recorder or any other electronic device to cover a court proceeding.



Currently, the media have to ask for permission to use a still or video camera in the courtroom. But in a nod to the changing world of technology and a modern-day era where reporters use Twitter to cover murder trials and a cell phone can shoot video, take photos and record testimony, the court is considering changing its media rule.

The new rule would mean that a hearing would have to be held if any of the lawyers in a case objected to a reporter using an electronic device for coverage.

