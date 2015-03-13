Saturday is "Pi Day"

Saturday is known as "Pi day."

That's because the date of 3-14-15 is the same as pi, the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.

Ridgeland students are hoping to get in record books for the largest human representation of pi.

Nearly 850 students and a few teachers packed in to the gym, it takes a lot of students to set a world record.

And it's one for the books, this Pi day Saturday only comes around once a century.