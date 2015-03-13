FDA: 3 people die from foodborne illness linked to ice cream

DALLAS (AP) - Officials say three people have died after developing a foodborne illness linked to Blue Bell ice cream products.



That prompted the first product recall in the Texas creamery's 108-year history.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says five people in all developed listeriosis in Kansas after eating products from one production line at the Blue Bell creamery in Brenham, Texas.

The FDA says listeria bacteria were found in samples of Blue Bell Chocolate Chip Country Cookies, Great Divide Bars, Sour Pop Green Apple Bars, Cotton Candy Bars, Scoops, Vanilla Stick Slices, Almond Bars and No Sugar Added Moo Bars.

Blue Bell says its regular Moo Bars were untainted, as were its half gallons, quarts, pints, cups, three-gallon ice cream and take-home frozen snack novelties.

