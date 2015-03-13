Dalton High Catamounts receive trophy for food drive

Channel 3 visited Dalton High School Friday, the home of the Catamounts, for a very special presentation.

Last December, Dalton High students collected 10,953 pounds of food in our Share Your Christmas food drive. We had hoped to award their trophy before now, but the presentation was delayed three times for snow days.

The student council headed up the food drive, under the slogan, "Cats Care."

Our thanks to the 1800 students at Dalton High for their hard work and generosity, and our friends at Mr. Trophy in Red Bank for creating their beautiful award.