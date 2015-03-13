Grundy County School Board member under fire for making racial s - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Grundy County School Board member under fire for making racial statement

Posted: Updated:
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN -

A Grundy County School Board member is under fire.

Folks at Thursday night's school board meeting say board member Mike Yates should not have brought up race regarding a potential job candidate.

"He's impeccable, he would be perfect for what we want, and then I told them,” y'all realize we are in a white county, and I said: "This guy is black and it may be a problem with some people," said Michael Yates, board member, Grundy County Schools.

Channel 3 spoke with a man who wants to remain anonymous who was in attendance at Thursday's meeting,

"You ought to be ashamed of what you have said and done."

But Yates says he didn't do anything wrong, and says he has proof he's not racist.

"I worked in Chattanooga for 29-years, very best friends I had were black," said Yates.

Yates worries his words are out of context, he says he was just trying to point out that some in Grundy may not feel comfortable with an African American male coaching the men's basketball team

"We're 99% white, it doesn't matter to me, but we've got some people who may not be all keen about this idea," said Yates.

Thursday, Channel 3 spoke with civil rights attorney Donna Mikel who said if this basketball coach chooses to apply for a position, and he doesn't get hired, the county could face a lawsuit because of the comments that were made. Donna Mikel released this statement below:

“Title VII of the Civil Rights Act made clear that all employers are required to make hiring decisions on the basis of skills, abilities, and qualifications only and must not consider race, age, gender, religion, or other protected factors," said Mikel.

Channel 3 reached out to Grundy County School Board Director David Dickerson, but he did not return our calls.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

  • Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:16:46 GMT

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

  • Warming, showers this weekend

    Warming, showers this weekend

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:05:27 GMT

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.