Baylor Baseball Coach Gene Etter announces retirement

Baylor's head baseball coach Gene Etter is retiring following the 2015 season.

The 75-year-old coach made the announcement in a team meeting Friday.

Etter has been with Baylor since 1968, becoming head head baseball coach in 1975. Etter's other duties were teaching math and computer science and serving as ninth grade basketball coach. He was once an assistant varsity football coach, including a long tenure alongside his father, legendary coach E. B. “Red” Etter.

Etter's career record includes over 800 wins, two state championships – 2003 and 2006 – and numerous district and region titles.

Coach Etter is a member of the Baylor Sports Hall of Fame, the Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame, the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame, and was once named the National High School Coach of the Year.

A search is underway for a new coach.