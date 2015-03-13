Baylor Baseball Coach Gene Etter announces retirement - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Baylor Baseball Coach Gene Etter announces retirement

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Baylor's head baseball coach Gene Etter is retiring following the 2015 season. 

The 75-year-old coach made the announcement in a team meeting Friday.

Etter has been with Baylor since 1968, becoming head head baseball coach in 1975.  Etter's other duties were teaching math and computer science and serving as ninth grade basketball coach. He was once an assistant varsity football coach, including a long tenure alongside his father, legendary coach E. B. “Red” Etter.

Etter's career record includes over 800 wins, two state championships – 2003 and 2006 – and numerous district and region titles. 

Coach Etter is a member of the Baylor Sports Hall of Fame, the Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame, the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame, and was once named the National High School Coach of the Year.

A search is underway for a new coach. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

  • Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:16:46 GMT

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

  • Warming, showers this weekend

    Warming, showers this weekend

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:05:27 GMT

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.