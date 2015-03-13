A low grade for one Chinese restaurant and Subway gets high scor - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

A low grade for one Chinese restaurant and Subway gets high score

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Dining out this weekend? The inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department inspected 18 restaurants this week and the great news to pass along, there were extremely impressive high scores. 

Hats off to the employees for their hard work. Each week we do give you the low score and that's a 77. Remember a failing grade is anything lower than a 70. This place is on Ringgold Road and it's called Best China.

Inspectors found rice at the wrong temperature, the dishwasher wasn't pumping out any cleaning chemicals, floors and walls need a good cleaning and food was being stored on the floor. All food must be at least six inches off the floor.

The high score of the week and there's no surprise here, it's the Subway at 8530 Hixson Pike. Subway seems to always get those high scores and we say congratulations. 

Remember any complaints about a restaurant, hotel or motel, day care or a place you work out, call the Hamilton County Health Department at 423-209-8110. Employees of the health department want to talk to you in person and field your concerns.

