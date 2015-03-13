Former UT coach Phillip Fulmer participates in Keep TN Beautiful - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former UT coach Phillip Fulmer participates in Keep TN Beautiful PSA

Former University of Tennessee Football Coach Phillip Fulmer participated in a public service announcement for Keep Tennessee Beautiful (KTnB) with regards to the 2015 Great American Cleanup (GAC) in Tennessee.

GAC is the nation's largest annual community improvement program that utilizes the power of over 4,000,000 volunteers to build vibrant communities. 

Each year over 1,200 affiliates and participating organizations engage volunteers to take action in their communities through programs that deliver positive and lasting impact through events focused on waste reduction, recycling, beautification, and community greening.  

Governor Bill Haslam has proclaimed March as Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month the past two years.

Last year in Tennessee all 95 counties completed at least one cleanup during GAC. 

