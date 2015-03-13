McMinn Co. woman arrested on 2014 indictment for TennCare fraud

A McMinn County woman has been arrested months after her indictment on charges of TennCare doctor shopping.The McMinn County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Erica Lacy Thurman of Athens.Thurman was indicted in November of 2014 with going to multiple doctors in a short period of time to obtain drugs. She is also charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.For four months, Thurman was on the OIG's most wanted list for fugitives who are wanted on TennCare fraud charges.“Prescription drug abuse is a problem the state is attacking from all fronts – doctors, pharmacists, law enforcement and citizens,” Inspector General Manny Tyndall said. “We're committed to ensuring that TennCare benefits are used for legitimate healthcare concerns.”







