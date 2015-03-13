McMinn Co. woman arrested on 2014 indictment for TennCare fraud - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

McMinn Co. woman arrested on 2014 indictment for TennCare fraud

By WRCB Staff
NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) - A McMinn County woman has been arrested months after her indictment on charges of TennCare doctor shopping. 

The McMinn County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Erica Lacy Thurman of Athens.  

Thurman was indicted in November of 2014 with going to multiple doctors in a short period of time to obtain drugs.  She is also charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. 

For four months, Thurman was on the OIG's most wanted list for fugitives who are wanted on TennCare fraud charges. 

“Prescription drug abuse is a problem the state is attacking from all fronts – doctors, pharmacists, law enforcement and citizens,” Inspector General Manny Tyndall said. “We're committed to ensuring that TennCare benefits are used for legitimate healthcare concerns.”



