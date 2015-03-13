Bradley Co. Sheriff's Office arrest two on 19 charges Posted: Friday, March 13, 2015 12:14 PM EDT Updated: Friday, March 13, 2015 8:47 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

UPDATE: A pair of teenagers have been arrested in connection with several vehicle break-ins in Bradley County in which guns and electronics were stolen.



Essentially moving driveway to driveway, the teens are accused of breaking into 15 vehicles in the Carriage Hills neighborhood.



"These two could've got hurt real bad, they could've got shot," said Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson.



Watson said 18-year-old Hunter Seiber of Cleveland and his 17-year-old juvenile friend were targeting mostly unlocked cars overnight into Friday morning.



A neighbor called 911 after seeing two guys walking around cars in the circle. Officers arrived and hid out in the woods until another break-in caused a car alarm to go off.



The teens then led officers on a 15-minute foot chase before getting arrested at a nearby church. Now the two friends are facing 19 charges each. Watson says it's lucky no one was hurt.



"If the adult or the juvenile would've pulled one of those guns out on an officer, it could've easily been a deadly situation," Watson said.



Long-time resident, John Littrell, woke up to deputies questioning neighbors around his block.



"You feel violated, is the bottom line," he said.



When Littrell checked on his friend's Jeep, it was locked -- so the thieves sliced the vehicle's soft top to break in.



"It speaks volumes of where our society is going, and it's not in the right direction," Littrell said.



"They're tired of thieves. They're sick of it," Watson said of the burglarized neighborhood. "We're sick of it at the Sheriff's Office, and that's the reason we're going to ask the court to prosecute to the fullest."|



BCSO is investigating if the teens are connected to other recent car break-ins in the county.



PREVIOUS STORY:



The Bradley County Sheriff's Office made two arrests on the individuals involved in a large number of recent auto burglaries, having to do with the theft of firearms from those vehicles.



Investigators tell Channel 3 that charges filed on a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old include 15 counts of Burglary of an Auto, 1 count each of vandalism, 1 count each of violation of Stop Halt and Frisk, as well as a count each of theft under 500.



The 18-year-old adult was additionally charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, due to the inclusion of the 17-year-old.



Both were arrested after a prowler call in the area of Carriage Lane near Bellefounte Baptist Church off North Lee Highway.



Members of the BCSO Criminal Investigations and Patrol Divisions interviewed the two, leading to the arrests and the clearing of a number of cases involving the theft of firearms.

