Market Street Bridge to close Sunday for testing Posted: Friday, March 13, 2015 11:36 AM EDT Updated: Friday, March 13, 2015 11:36 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct quarterly testing on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Sunday, March 15 from 8 a.m. to no later than 2 p.m.



The bridge will be closed to traffic as the testing is performed.



This work is weather dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay the inspection, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.



Drivers are advised to use the Olgiati Bridge or the Veterans Bridge as alternate routes while the Market Street Bridge is closed.

