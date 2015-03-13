Cleveland Police have new enrollment Site for TN Yellow Dot Program Posted: Friday, March 13, 2015 11:28 AM EDT Updated: Friday, March 13, 2015 11:28 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Tennessee Yellow DOT Program is designed to provide first responders with an individual's medical information in the event of an emergency on Tennessee's roadways.



The information can mean the difference between “life and death” in the “Golden Hour” immediately following a serious incident.



Participants in the program will receive a Yellow DOT decal, a Yellow DOT folder, and a medical information sheet; a personalized photo should be taken and placed on the sheet.



The participant will complete the medical information sheet which consists of their emergency contact information, medical information, recent surgeries, hospital preferences, current medications, insurance and physicians' information.



This information will be the sole responsibility of the participant and should remain in the glove compartment inside the yellow folder provided.



The Yellow DOT decal will be placed on the driver's side rear window of their vehicle.