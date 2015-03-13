Video: Teacher strikes student with paddle while classmates hold her down

A Florida teacher is in hot water for paddling one of her students while others held the teenager down.Cell phone video captured by a classmate shows a teacher at Jacksonville's Zarephath Academy striking 18-year-old Roshika Smith in the middle of a classroom.The video shows male students in the class picked Smith up and flipped her over before the paddling began.Smith faced discipline for allegedly running in the cafeteria.

Read more at The Grio.

