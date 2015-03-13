Federal jury convicts TN man of drug conspiracy and distribution charges

A jury convicted Michael O. Brown, of Fayetteville, TN of conspiracy to distribute and distribution of cocaine and cocaine base (crack).



His sentencing is set for June 15 in U.S. District Court in Chattanooga. Brown faces a sentence of life in prison for the conspiracy charge and up to 30 years in prison for the distribution charge.Evidence presented at trial showed that a group of 15 men and women conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 280 grams or more of cocaine base (crack).The jury saw a video of Brown selling crack cocaine to a confidential source and heard recorded telephone calls in which Brown is heard ordering cocaine from a codefendant.All of the 14 other individuals charged in the case pleaded guilty and have been sentenced. Brown was the only one to go to trial.