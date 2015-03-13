Girl Scouts facing a "Thin Mints" cookie shortage

America's best-selling Girl Scout cookie - "Thin Mints" - is in short supply this season.The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians says that's because the region's cookie baker in Kentucky faced winter storms and demand that outpaced supply.Pre-sales of Girl Scout cookies started in January, and this shortage doesn't affect those. However, folks looking to stock up on some last-minute boxes of Thin Mints to last through the year might want to check out those cookie stands this weekend.Girl Scout Troop 20496, based in Karns, sells a lot of cookies every year.

Read more at WBIR.

