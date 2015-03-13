Watch 4-year-old girl's perfect response to boy who calls her 'u - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Watch 4-year-old girl's perfect response to boy who calls her 'ugly'

Posted: Updated:
NBC News - An adorable little girl has won the Internet's heart with her pitch-perfect response to a classmate's insult.

In a video uploaded by her mother, Sonya Antoine, 4-year-old Siahj "Cici" Chase tells her, "A little boy said I look ugly."

Cici then reveals her brilliant comeback: "I said, 'I didn't come here to make a fashion statement. I came here to learn, not look pretty.' The little boy said I look bad and I said, 'Did you look in the mirror lately? Bye bye, see you later. You're making me mad.'"

Antoine, of Nassau, Bahamas, told TODAY.com that she tries to keep Cici's priorities in check.

"I want Cici to know that beauty is only skin deep and it's what's on the inside that matters most," she said. "I tell her every single day, 'You're the most beautiful little girl, but beauty doesn't last. Brains and good manners will take you around the world.' And I have her look at herself in the mirror and repeat it ... like an affirmation."

Antoine said that Cici has moments of shyness, but she can also be "a bit bossy."

"In her bossy moods, she handles herself on her own. In her shy moods, she comes crying to mommy, but I don't fight her battles. It's never gotten to a point where I feel I have to get involved."

The 24-year-old mother said she posted the clip on Facebook because her sisters and friends typically "get a kick out of Cici's sass."

As for other moms who want to instill confidence in young children, Antoine has some advice: "Be a mother, a big sister and a friend to your kids. Allow them to see you from those angles." 

Cici isn't old enough to understand the term "viral," but she knows that a lot of people are talking about her video, which has been viewed more than 800,000 times since January.

"She smiles at some of the comments I read her," said Antoine. 

"I read her this one comment where a lady said, 'She's a star already' and she twirled and said, 'I'm a star!'"

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

  • Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:16:46 GMT

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

  • Warming, showers this weekend

    Warming, showers this weekend

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:05:27 GMT

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.