Watch 4-year-old girl's perfect response to boy who calls her 'ugly'

NBC News - An adorable little girl has won the Internet's heart with her pitch-perfect response to a classmate's insult.In a video uploaded by her mother, Sonya Antoine, 4-year-old Siahj "Cici" Chase tells her, "A little boy said I look ugly."Cici then reveals her brilliant comeback: "I said, 'I didn't come here to make a fashion statement. I came here to learn, not look pretty.' The little boy said I look bad and I said, 'Did you look in the mirror lately? Bye bye, see you later. You're making me mad.'"Antoine, of Nassau, Bahamas, told TODAY.com that she tries to keep Cici's priorities in check."I want Cici to know that beauty is only skin deep and it's what's on the inside that matters most," she said. "I tell her every single day, 'You're the most beautiful little girl, but beauty doesn't last. Brains and good manners will take you around the world.' And I have her look at herself in the mirror and repeat it ... like an affirmation."Antoine said that Cici has moments of shyness, but she can also be "a bit bossy.""In her bossy moods, she handles herself on her own. In her shy moods, she comes crying to mommy, but I don't fight her battles. It's never gotten to a point where I feel I have to get involved."The 24-year-old mother said she posted the clip on Facebook because her sisters and friends typically "get a kick out of Cici's sass."As for other moms who want to instill confidence in young children, Antoine has some advice: "Be a mother, a big sister and a friend to your kids. Allow them to see you from those angles."Cici isn't old enough to understand the term "viral," but she knows that a lot of people are talking about her video, which has been viewed more than 800,000 times since January."She smiles at some of the comments I read her," said Antoine."I read her this one comment where a lady said, 'She's a star already' and she twirled and said, 'I'm a star!'"