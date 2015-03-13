'Is it Daddy?' Watch the sweet moment a soldier reunites with hi - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

'Is it Daddy?' Watch the sweet moment a soldier reunites with his dog

Posted: Updated:
NBC News - A viral video captures the happy reunion between a U.S. Army soldier and his dog on the day he returned home after seven months in Afghanistan.

Sgt. Paul DiPaolo, 29, embraces his beloved pet, Simba, inthe YouTube clip, which was filmed in June but only recently posted online, his wife, April DiPaolo, told TODAY.com.
She says Simba was “depressed” while her husband was away.  

“They would Skype while we was gone,” said DiPaolo, 27. “Simba is very attached to my husband. He would get antsy and sit by the door and start crying. He was depressed and confused, but I can't really explain things to a dog.”

After she picked her husband up from the compound and the couple returned home, she snuck in the garage door and made her husband wait outside the front door, positioning herself so she could film Simba's reaction when he walked inside.

“I got him excited, asking, ‘Is it Daddy?' and he was going crazy,” she said.

“I just never uploaded it, I didn't think it would get the attention that it did,” DiPaolo added of the now-viral clip.


The couple, originally from New Jersey, lives in Crestview, Florida with their son, who is almost 2 years old. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

  • Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:16:46 GMT

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

  • Warming, showers this weekend

    Warming, showers this weekend

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:05:27 GMT

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.