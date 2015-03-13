Scandal-Hit Frat Hires Timothy McVeigh Attorney: Report - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Scandal-Hit Frat Hires Timothy McVeigh Attorney: Report

Posted: Updated:
NBC News - The Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter disbanded after a video showed members singing a racist chant has reportedly hired an attorney who represented Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

High-profile lawyer Stephen Jones told NBC station KFOR the group he's representing is unhappy that the their chapter was closed by University of Oklahoma President President David Boren and plans legal action against the college.

The university expelled two students it said had leadership roles in the incident. One student seen on the video apologizedand the parents of a second said their son made a "horrible mistake."

NBC News was not able to immediately independently confirm Jones' hiring.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

  • Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:16:46 GMT

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

  • Warming, showers this weekend

    Warming, showers this weekend

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:05:27 GMT

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.