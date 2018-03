Scandal-Hit Frat Hires Timothy McVeigh Attorney: Report

NBC News - The Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter disbanded after a video showed members singing a racist chant has reportedly hired an attorney who represented Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.High-profile lawyer Stephen Jones told NBC station KFOR the group he's representing is unhappy that the their chapter was closed by University of Oklahoma President President David Boren and plans legal action against the college.The university expelled two students it said had leadership roles in the incident. One student seen on the video apologized and the parents of a second said their son made a "horrible mistake."NBC News was not able to immediately independently confirm Jones' hiring.