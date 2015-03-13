Tesla, medical cannabis bills before Georgia legislature

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia lawmakers face a key deadline for bills to maintain a shot at becoming law this year.

A Senate rule requires that bills pass their originating chamber by the 30th day of the legislative session, which is Friday.

There are loopholes to get around that deadline and keep a bill alive before the General Assembly's planned adjournment on April 2. Still lawmakers are expected to quickly pass many bills before midnight.

House lawmakers are expected to consider a bill expanding the number of locations where electric car manufacturer Tesla can sell directly to Georgians.

The Senate calendar includes a bill creating a medical study of cannabis oil for children with seizure disorders and a proposal loosening restrictions on craft beer sales.

