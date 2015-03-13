Eric Martin Satz nominated to serve on TVA board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The White House has nominated venture capitalist Eric Martin Satz to serve on the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Satz is partner at venture capital and private equity firm TNCV.

If he is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Satz would serve on the federal utility's board until May 2018. He would replace Oak Ridge attorney Neil G. McBride.

TVA is the nation's largest public utility and serves 9 million people in parts of Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

