Rain showers through Saturday. Warm, sunny Sunday

(WRCB) - Good Friday! We will see on and off showers through the day. It will be a little cooler this afternoon with the high only reaching about 56 degrees. We may see the rain tapering off for a few hours heading into the evening, but more rain is on tap for tonight. Overnight the low will drop to 50, and light rain showers will continue on and off through Saturday. We won't see much accumulation Saturday, but a pesky shower or two will be possible through Saturday evening. The high Saturday will climb to about 69.

Sunday looks great. The average high is about 63. We will get to 71 with sunshine Sunday. We will even climb to 75 Monday! We should enjoy some warm, dry air for several days. Our next chance of rain after Saturday will be Wednesday night into Thursday of next week.

David Karnes

FRIDAY:

8am... Scattered Showers, 53

Noon... Scattered Showers, 52

5pm... Overcast, 56