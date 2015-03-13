Melissa Etheridge to headline Coke Stage at Riverbend June 10 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Melissa Etheridge to headline Coke Stage at Riverbend June 10

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -  American rock singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will headline the Coke Stage at Riverbend this year June 10. 

Known for her raspy, iconic voice, Etheridge will perform songs from her new album as well as some of her greatest hits, “Come To My Window” and “I'm The Only One.” She will take the Coke Stage at 9:30 p.m.

Other new announcements include Cole Swindell, Molly Hatchet, and Sleepy Man Banjo Boys.

Cole Swindell will play on the Coke Stage at 6:30 p.m. June 12.

Molly Hatchet will play on the Bud Light Stage at 8 p.m. June 12.

Sleepy Man Banjo Boys will play on the Unum Stage at 8 p.m. June 5.

Find the latest updates at www.riverbendfestival.com.  

Earlier announcements include Gregg Allman, Martina McBride, Merle Haggard, Hunter Hayes, Leon Russell, and Little River Band.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

  • Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:16:46 GMT

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

  • Warming, showers this weekend

    Warming, showers this weekend

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:05:27 GMT

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.