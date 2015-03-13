Melissa Etheridge to headline Coke Stage at Riverbend June 10

American rock singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will headline the Coke Stage at Riverbend this year June 10.

Known for her raspy, iconic voice, Etheridge will perform songs from her new album as well as some of her greatest hits, “Come To My Window” and “I'm The Only One.” She will take the Coke Stage at 9:30 p.m.



Other new announcements include Cole Swindell, Molly Hatchet, and Sleepy Man Banjo Boys.



Cole Swindell will play on the Coke Stage at 6:30 p.m. June 12.



Molly Hatchet will play on the Bud Light Stage at 8 p.m. June 12.



Sleepy Man Banjo Boys will play on the Unum Stage at 8 p.m. June 5.



Find the latest updates at www.riverbendfestival.com.



Earlier announcements include Gregg Allman, Martina McBride, Merle Haggard, Hunter Hayes, Leon Russell, and Little River Band.

