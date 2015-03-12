Parents of kids at online school sue state of Tennessee

By SHEILA BURKE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A parent and grandparents of three children who go to an online school that has been ordered closed because of academic performance are suing the Tennessee's education commissioner to keep it open.

The suit, filed Thursday in Davidson County Chancery Court, says the Department of Education violated state law when it ordered the Tennessee Virtual Academy to close at the end of the current school year.

Kids stay home and do schoolwork on their computers at the virtual academy. Union County contracts with K12 Inc., a Virginia-based corporation that runs online schools across the country, to provide the services but the students are located around the state.

The parents also argue that their kids have special needs and would be forced to go to failing brick-and-mortar schools in their communities.

