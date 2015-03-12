Murder suspect missing since March 1st, arrested

Chattanooga Police have arrested the man they say shot another man during a fight.

He'd been missing since March 1st.

Now Kenneth Dixon Jr. is behind bars.

Police say he got into a fight with Marcus Fortson, pulled a gun, and shot him.

They say he then left in a black Jeep, along with Milton Evans, Jr.

Dixon is facing several charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Evans was later arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Fortson was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.