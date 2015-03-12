Dalton's unemployment rate rises slightly

Dalton's unemployment rate goes up to 8% for January

The rate of unemployment for Dalton rose to 8% last month, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.

That increase is up eight-tenths of a percentage point from the 7.2% for December. In January, 2014, the rate was 9.1%.

The metro area lost 300 jobs, resulting in a 5.8% increase in new claims for unemployment insurance.

Additionally, the number of jobs in Dalton declined to 67,400, down by 0.4% from 67,700 in December. Some of the loss was in part-time, holiday-related jobs, most were in textile manufacturing due to temporary layoffs.

The Dalton area added 3,500 jobs, up from 63,900 from January 2014. Most of the job gains came in textile manufacturing, trade, transportation and warehousing, and professional and business services.

Metro Gainesville had the lowest area jobless rate at 5.2%, while the Heart of Georgia-Altamaha region had the highest at 8.3%.

State-wide, Georgia's unemployment rate for January was 6.4%, down from 6.6% in December, down from 7.3% in January 2014.