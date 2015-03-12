Dalton's unemployment rate rises slightly - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dalton's unemployment rate rises slightly

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
DALTON, GA (Times Free Press) -

Dalton's unemployment rate goes up to 8% for January

The rate of unemployment for Dalton rose to 8% last month, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.

That increase is up eight-tenths of a percentage point from the 7.2% for December. In January, 2014, the rate was 9.1%.

The metro area lost 300 jobs, resulting in a 5.8% increase in new claims for unemployment insurance.

Additionally, the number of jobs in Dalton declined to 67,400, down by 0.4% from 67,700 in December. Some of the loss was in part-time, holiday-related jobs, most were in textile manufacturing due to temporary layoffs.

The Dalton area added 3,500 jobs, up from 63,900 from January 2014. Most of the job gains came in textile manufacturing, trade, transportation and warehousing, and professional and business services.

Metro Gainesville had the lowest area jobless rate at 5.2%, while the Heart of Georgia-Altamaha region had the highest at 8.3%.

State-wide, Georgia's unemployment rate for January was 6.4%, down from 6.6% in December, down from 7.3% in January 2014.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

  • Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:16:46 GMT

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

  • Warming, showers this weekend

    Warming, showers this weekend

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:05:27 GMT

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.