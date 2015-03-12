UPDATE: Trucker involved in I-75 wreck Thursday cited

UPDATE: The driver of the 18-wheeler involved in a multi-car wreck on I-75 north near White Oak Mountain Thursday has been cited for following too closely.



An incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) shows the driver rear-ended the car in front of him when that car slowed down due to traffic ahead. That car then hit the car in front of it.



The tractor trailer driver also side-swiped another 18-wheeler before going in to the median where it stopped.



The driver of one car was taken to Sky Ridge Medical Center in Cleveland. The other drivers were not injured.



The wreck impacted traffic on Interstate 75 between Ooltewah and Cleveland for almost 6 hours Thursday afternoon.

Another semi and two other vehicles were involved. Those vehicles are alongside the roadway on the outside shoulder, contributing to the slowdown.