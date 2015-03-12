I-75 in Bradley backup after semi U-turn - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Trucker involved in I-75 wreck Thursday cited

By WRCB Staff
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The driver of the 18-wheeler involved in a multi-car wreck on I-75 north near White Oak Mountain Thursday has been cited for following too closely.

An incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) shows the driver rear-ended the car in front of him when that car slowed down due to traffic ahead. That car then hit the car in front of it.

The tractor trailer driver also side-swiped another 18-wheeler before going in to the median where it stopped.

The driver of one car was taken to Sky Ridge Medical Center in Cleveland.  The other drivers were not injured.

The wreck impacted traffic on Interstate 75 between Ooltewah and Cleveland for almost 6 hours Thursday afternoon.

Interstate 75 northbound has reopened all lanes of traffic following an accident earlier Thursday. 

A tractor trailer attempted a U-turn in the median on I-75 north in Bradley County Thursday morning, and the resulting accident snarled traffic for miles.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells Channel 3 that the driver ended up with his truck stuck in the median after striking several other vehicles.

Another semi and two other vehicles were involved. Those vehicles are alongside the roadway on the outside shoulder, contributing to the slowdown.

No injuries were reported.  The truck was carrying plastic pellets. 

Get the WRCB Traffic app for the latest roadway conditions and avoid backups on your commute.

