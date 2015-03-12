Tennessee launches statewide pothole repair plan - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee launches statewide pothole repair plan

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation has launched a massive mission to patch the plethora of potholes across the state.

TDOT officials said in a statement that the agency plans to make use of the forecast for warmer temperatures over the next few days by using all available manpower to make repairs as quickly as possible. There will be multiple crews in all four regions of the station patching the damage left behind by snow and ice. Repairing all the damage will take weeks.

READ MORE | Report a pothole to TDOT

TDOT says most repairs will be made during off-peak hours, but drivers should still prepare for delays in area where work is occurring.

The agency is posting patching schedules online.

