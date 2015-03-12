Overnight fire displaces family

A house fire Wednesday night left a Chattanooga home damaged.

Chattanooga firefighters responded to the house fire on Agnes Avenue about 9:00pm, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department news release.

CFD Battalion Chief Fredrick Blake said it took the firefighters about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The majority of the fire was said to be contained to the room where it started. No injuries were reported.

The fire displaced one adult with two children.

The cause of the fire has been ruled as accidental, most likely started by an electrical malfunction.

Damages to the home were estimated to be $30,000.