Bid to end Tennessee carry permit requirement fails in House

By ERIK SCHELZIG Associated Press

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - A proposal to remove permitting requirements to carry handguns in public has been defeated in the Tennessee House.

The measure sponsored by Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss of Jonesborough was defeated Wednesday on a voice vote in the civil justice subcommittee.

The quick defeat of the open carry proposal stands in contrast to last year's version that tied lawmakers in knots until the final days of the legislative session before being killed.

The committee action came after Republican Gov. Bill Haslam urged lawmakers not to let the upcoming convention of the National Rifle Association in Nashville influence their consideration of a slew of bills seeking to loosen state gun laws.

The governor opposed the open carry bill along with another proposal to prevent local governments from banning guns in parks.

