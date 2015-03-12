Overcast, little rain today, with showers moving in tonight

(WRCB)- Good Thursday. We have banked quite a bit of rainfall this month. So far Chattanooga has received 2.42" of rain, well above the average so far into the month of 1.78". I don't think we will add much to that today. We will have overcast skies and a warm high of 70 degrees, but it should be dry for most of the day. Be aware of patchy areas of dense fog this morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10am for our north Georgia counties.



This evening, we can expect low pressure lifting up from the south to begin producing scattered showers that will intensify as we head through the overnight. We will start Friday with wet roads, rain showers, and a temp of about 50. The rain showers will continue through the day, allowing the temperature to only climb to about 55 degrees. I expect the rain showers to continue into Saturday morning. They will taper off late in the day as the high climbs to near 70.



Sunday will be amazing. It will be sunny all day with a high of 71. We start next week warm and dry with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will cool a bit heading into mid week with highs in the low 60s Wednesday and Thursday.



For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes



THURSDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy / Patchy Dense Fog, 53



Noon... Overcast, 61



5pm... Overcast, 70





