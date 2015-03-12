Pillar of the community known for playing Santa passes away - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pillar of the community known for playing Santa passes away

Robert Hitchcox as Santa Claus. Courtesy: Heritage Funeral Homes Robert Hitchcox as Santa Claus. Courtesy: Heritage Funeral Homes
WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A well-known community member, known more for his big role during the holiday season has died. 

Robert Hitchcox of Rossville died Tuesday, March 10, 2015 at a local hospital. 

Mr. Hitchcox was a lifelong resident of the North Georgia area. He was a member of Battlefield Parkway Church of the Nazarene for 21 years where he served as a church board member, the Georgia District Church of the Nazarene Camp Board, and the Sunday School Board. 

For 12 years he took the time to grow his white beard and serve as Santa Claus bringing joy and photos to countless families during the holiday season. Mr. Hitchcox was an employee of Coca-Cola for 41 years helping with community outreach and public relations. Robert devoted a tremendous amount of time and passion serving his community through volunteerism and serving on a variety of boards. 

Mr. Hitchcox is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and many other family members. 

 Funeral services will be 1 PM, Saturday, at Battlefield Parkway Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Joe Brown, Pastor Terry Burns, and Pastor David O'Neal officiating. Interment will be 2 PM, Monday, at Chattanooga National Cemetery with military honors.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the board members of Battlefield Parkway Church of the Nazarene and Robert's Coca-Cola family.
Visit www.heritagefh.com to share condolences with the family and view the memorial tribute.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Battlefield Parkway Church of the Nazarene Building Fund, 3220 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742.

The family will receive friends Thursday and Friday, 4-8 PM, and Saturday, 2 hours before the service at the church. Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory, Battlefield Parkway.

