Rabies confirmed in fox found in Fannin County

A case of rabies has been confirmed by Georgia Public Health in Fannin Co., GA.

A fox was found dead at a home in McCaysville on Friday. A resident of the area told an official a dog living at the resident was found with the dead fox in the yard that morning.

The fox was tested and the results confirmed rabies.

The dog was not current on its rabies vaccination so the owner had chose to have the dog euthanized.



No human exposure was reported, but as a precaution, Fannin County Environmental Health officials alerted residents in the immediate vicinity.

Pet owners are urged to maintain rabies vaccinations in their pets to protect their pets, their loved ones and themselves from rabies.

More information about rabies and its prevention is available at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) website at www.cdc.gov/features/rabiessafefamily.