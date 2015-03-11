New LaFayette plant slated to open early fall, job fair to be he - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New LaFayette plant slated to open early fall, job fair to be held

By WRCB Staff
A new business coming to Walker County will be holding a job fair in the coming days. 

Audia International's newest facility is located north of LaFayette on US 27. 

Representatives from Audia and the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) will be on hand March 20th, at the LaFayette Housing Authority located off of West Main Street in West LaFayette to provide the company's applications only. 

The main recruiting event for Audia will be held at the same location on April 24th, 2015 with a team from GDOL to assist applicants.

Audia Group looks to open the plant in early fall producing plastics for the southeastern region.

Audia is sinking close to $60 million into its LaFayette plant. The building is estimated to be about 300,000 square feet under roof.

Audia International is a privately held company focused on plastic compounding, color solutions, and distribution, with a 60 year history of customer focused growth through its subsidiaries: Uniform Color Company, Washington Penn Plastic Co, Inc., and Southern Polymer, Inc. The Audia International companies currently have 10 manufacturing locations and over 1,000 employees in North America and Europe and are doing business in over 50 countries, across broad market platforms including Automotive, Appliance, Construction, Packaging and Consumer.

