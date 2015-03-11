Bradley Co. Sheriff's Office searching for burglary suspect

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office wants to know if you've seen 36-year-old Floyd Thomas Evans.He is wanted on two felony warrants in connection with a burglary on Tonia Drive. Several items were taken from the residence including a washer and dryer, assorted hand tools and a 6 by 10 foot black trailer.





Evans last know address is Northeast Tasso Lane.



Anyone with information on Floyd Thomas Evans is asked to call the BCSO at 423-728-7336 or 911.



