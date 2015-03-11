EPB warns of Internet scam

EPB is warning its Internet customers about a new "pop-up" scam.

A message shows up on their screen claiming to be from EPB. The messages ask customers to call a number. When they call, the customers are told their account is past due and services will be turned off unless immediate payment is made.

EPB says it will NEVER uses pop-up messaging on the Web, nor do they demand immediate payment with reloadable debit cards.

If you should receive any suspicious calls, pop-up messages or door-to-door solicitations for money from someone claiming to be from EPB, call them at 423.648.1372.