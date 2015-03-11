Drug round up in Meigs County

Sixteen people were arrested in a methamphetamine round up in Meigs County.

Deputies teamed up with officers from the Decatur Police Department, the National Guard County Drug Unit*, the TBI, and the THP in a what they called a blitz-style approach to get the suspects.



The Meigs County Sheriff said by the end of the day Tuesday, all 16 had been picked-up and indicted in federal court in Chattanooga.